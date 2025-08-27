Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. (ret) Spring Walden, 403rd Force Support Squadron education and training superintendent, tells her story about Hurricane Katrina for the 20th Anniversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill).

    TAGS

    Hurricane Katrina
    403rd Wing
    Ready Now
    mission ready airman

