    Skeet shooting

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and civilian employees with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage clay targets during a skeet shooting event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2025. The firing ranges at Fort Indiantown Gap offer well-maintained venues to host recreational events like this, which was open to all service members and civilians here and allowed them to use their personally-owned firearms. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975287
    VIRIN: 250828-Z-IK914-2316
    Filename: DOD_111261043
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skeet shooting, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    people
    shooting
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    shotgun

