U.S. Soldiers and civilian employees with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage clay targets during a skeet shooting event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2025. The firing ranges at Fort Indiantown Gap offer well-maintained venues to host recreational events like this, which was open to all service members and civilians here and allowed them to use their personally-owned firearms. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 15:51
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
