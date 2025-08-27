video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and civilian employees with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage clay targets during a skeet shooting event at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2025. The firing ranges at Fort Indiantown Gap offer well-maintained venues to host recreational events like this, which was open to all service members and civilians here and allowed them to use their personally-owned firearms. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)