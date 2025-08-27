Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sabalauski Air Assault School Commences on MKAB, Romania Video News Report

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Sabalauski Air Assault School gives its eighth iteration of their two-week air assault course to U.S. Army and NATO Soldiers on Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania from Aug. 25 thru Sept. 4, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975284
    VIRIN: 250827-A-MA608-4426
    Filename: DOD_111261023
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sabalauski Air Assault School Commences on MKAB, Romania Video News Report, by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7MPAD
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    101st Airborne Division

