    South Carolina Air National Guard engine test

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron conduct maintenance and an acceptance run on an F100-PW-229 jet engine at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 19-22, 2025. Utilizing their expertise and an engine simulator, the run allowed the aerospace propulsion mechanics to clock the fan inlet module and check for abnormal engine noise, ensuring our aircraft is safe to swiftly launch under varying conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975275
    VIRIN: 250819-Z-CK893-1002
    Filename: DOD_111260856
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

