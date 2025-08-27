Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Individual Ready Reserve Megamuster Video | Short Form

    NEW ORELEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edward A. Mota, command senior enlisted leader, speaks on the importance of joining the Individual Ready Reserve at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Aug. 28, 2025. Anderson and Mota emphasized benefits and opportunities available to Reserve Marines and the impacts of their service at Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Aaron Torres, Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos, Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores and Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975274
    VIRIN: 250828-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_111260837
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: NEW ORELEANS, LOUISIANA, US

