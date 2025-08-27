Individual Ready Reserve Megamuster Video | Short Form

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and Sgt. Maj. Edward A. Mota, command senior enlisted leader, speaks on the importance of joining the Individual Ready Reserve at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans, Aug. 28, 2025. Anderson and Mota emphasized benefits and opportunities available to Reserve Marines and the impacts of their service at Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Aaron Torres, Lance Cpl. Breysson Villacortacampos, Lance Cpl. Priscilla Flores and Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland)