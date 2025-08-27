Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation Veteran Voices

    FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Social media reel of Diane Kinney, a veteran who served in an active status from 1975-1977 and a reservist until 1986 talks about her service, her family's service and the Minnesota State Fair at the Great Minnesota Get Together, Falcon Heights, Minnesota, Aug. 26, 2025. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:38
    Location: FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, US

