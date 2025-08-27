Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation Veteran Voices

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Social media reel of Diane Kinney, a veteran who served in an active status from 1975-1977 and a reservist until 1986 talks about her service, her family's service and the Minnesota State Fair at the Great Minnesota Get Together, Falcon Heights, Minnesota, Aug. 26, 2025. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)