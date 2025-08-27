video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Social media highlight reel of Airmen and Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard, Veterans, their friends and families gather to celebrate the Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation Day August 26, 2025 in Falcon Heights. This year’s theme, “future face of the force,” recognizes the service and sacrifices made by generations of Minnesotans.



"Military service often runs deep in families, passed from one generation to the next,” said Minnesota’s Adjutant General, Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke. “From grandparents to grandchildren, these families embody a legacy of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering dedication to our nation. Honoring that legacy reminds us that service is not just an individual commitment—it’s a shared family tradition.”



This year’s event features a ceremony at the fair’s bandshell, a flyover from four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the Saint Paul-based 34th Combat Aviation Brigade, performances by the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division’s bands, a recognition event for military families representing multiple generations of service, live recordings of Minnesota Military Radio, and about 30 informational booths by military and veteran related organizations.