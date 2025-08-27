Special Forces graduation ceremony B roll RFF Class 340

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B roll package featuring Special Forces Qualification Course Class 340 conducting a graduation ceremony. Known as the Regimental First Formation, this ceremony is where new members of the Special Forces Regiment don their green beret for the first time. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Medal of Honor recipient CSM Matthew O. Williams, US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.