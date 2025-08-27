Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Forces graduation ceremony B roll RFF Class 340

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    B roll package featuring Special Forces Qualification Course Class 340 conducting a graduation ceremony. Known as the Regimental First Formation, this ceremony is where new members of the Special Forces Regiment don their green beret for the first time. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Medal of Honor recipient CSM Matthew O. Williams, US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975269
    VIRIN: 250828-A-UL938-7704
    Filename: DOD_111260794
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Forces graduation ceremony B roll RFF Class 340, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Green Beret
    De Oppresso Liber
    graduation
    Medal of Honor
    Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download