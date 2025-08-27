Special Forces graduation ceremony B roll RFF Class 340

B roll package featuring Special Forces Qualification Course Class 340 conducting a graduation ceremony. Known as the Regimental First Formation, this ceremony is where new members of the Special Forces Regiment don their green beret for the first time. Guest speaker for the ceremony was Medal of Honor recipient CSM Matthew O. Williams, US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975269
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-UL938-7704
|Filename:
|DOD_111260794
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
