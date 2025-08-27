Social media reel featuring the opening ceremony during the Minnesota State Fair Military Appreciation Day.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975267
|VIRIN:
|250826-Z-DY230-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111260788
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
