    Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation

    FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Social media reel featuring the opening ceremony during the Minnesota State Fair Military Appreciation Day.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975267
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-DY230-2002
    Filename: DOD_111260788
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota State Fair’s 14th annual Military Appreciation, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    military appreciation day
    MNStateFair
    Minnesota
    veteran
    Minnesota National Guard

