    Combined DA/GO Retirement Ceremony, August 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Combined Department of the Army and General Officer Retirement Ceremony. The reviewing officer for the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Peter J. Whalen, and the host of the ceremony was Commanding General of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington (JTF-NCR/USAMDW), Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975266
    VIRIN: 250828-A-D0742-1001
    Filename: DOD_111260774
    Length: 01:09:58
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined DA/GO Retirement Ceremony, August 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Department of the Army
    Ceremony
    Peter Whalen

    OPTIONS

