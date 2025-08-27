Combined DA/GO Retirement Ceremony, August 2025

Combined Department of the Army and General Officer Retirement Ceremony. The reviewing officer for the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Peter J. Whalen, and the host of the ceremony was Commanding General of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington (JTF-NCR/USAMDW), Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975266
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-D0742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111260774
|Length:
|01:09:58
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
