Hurricane Katrina survivors recount their rescue 20 years later

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975262" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A grandmother and her granddaughter recount their rescue after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2025. On August 29, 2005, amid tropical-force winds still swirling, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued a 4-month old infant, her mother, and grandmother stranded in flood waters in lower Plaquemines Parish. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Jose Hernandez)