Hurricane Katrina survivors recount their rescue 20 years later

A grandmother and her granddaughter recount their rescue after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2025. On August 29, 2005, amid tropical-force winds still swirling, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued a 4-month old infant, her mother, and grandmother stranded in flood waters in lower Plaquemines Parish. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Jose Hernandez)
