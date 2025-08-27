Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Katrina survivors recount their rescue 20 years later

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    A grandmother and her granddaughter recount their rescue after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2025. On August 29, 2005, amid tropical-force winds still swirling, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued a 4-month old infant, her mother, and grandmother stranded in flood waters in lower Plaquemines Parish. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Jose Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975262
    VIRIN: 250828-G-G1790-1000
    Filename: DOD_111260651
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Hurricane Katrina
    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Video Production Team

