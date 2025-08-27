Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training with the 711th Human Performance Wing's Centrifuge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Ryan J Law    

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Students from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) program learn about the anti-gravity straining maneuver and train in the 711th Human Performance Wing’s centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025. 16 students from the 80th Flying Training Wing’s ENJJPT program who completed centrifuge training, which simulated gravitational forces, or g-forces, experienced in the T-38 trainer aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975257
    VIRIN: 250812-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_111260477
    Length: 00:12:29
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training with the 711th Human Performance Wing's Centrifuge, by Ryan J Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    Centrifuge
    2025
    80th Flying Training Wing
    Ohio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download