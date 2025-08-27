Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training with the 711th Human Performance Wing's Centrifuge

Students from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) program learn about the anti-gravity straining maneuver and train in the 711th Human Performance Wing’s centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025. 16 students from the 80th Flying Training Wing’s ENJJPT program who completed centrifuge training, which simulated gravitational forces, or g-forces, experienced in the T-38 trainer aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ryan Law)
