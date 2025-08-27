Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training with the 711th Human Performance Wing's Centrifuge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975257" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) program learn about the anti-gravity straining maneuver and train in the 711th Human Performance Wing’s centrifuge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025. 16 students from the 80th Flying Training Wing’s ENJJPT program who completed centrifuge training, which simulated gravitational forces, or g-forces, experienced in the T-38 trainer aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Video by Ryan Law)