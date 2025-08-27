In this “Leadership Log” discussion, Lt. Col. Javier Escobar speaks about how the Safety Directorate works to serve Airmen across the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
Escobar also explains changes the Directorate is implementing. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 13:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975256
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111260476
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 126: Safety Directorate, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
