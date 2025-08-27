Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD ceases Digital Escort Program

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth provides and update to a memo directing the cessation of the Digital Escort program from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 12:11
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    SECDEF Hegseth
    dod
    Pentagon
    Digital Escort Program
    Update Video

