2025 Cattle Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975247" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen and families from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, participate in the 27th Annual Cattle Drive, Aug. 21, 2025. The Cattle Drive is a longstanding tradition between Airmen and the local community at Altus AFB, with origins reaching all the way back to 1999. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)