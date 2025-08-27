Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Cattle Drive

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen and families from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, participate in the 27th Annual Cattle Drive, Aug. 21, 2025. The Cattle Drive is a longstanding tradition between Airmen and the local community at Altus AFB, with origins reaching all the way back to 1999. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975247
    VIRIN: 250828-F-KP877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111260317
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    cattle drive
    97th air mobility wing
    community
    heritage

