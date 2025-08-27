Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services Showcases New Helicopter Fire Trainer - B-roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services demonstrates the use of their new mobile helicopter fire trainer at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise showcased the capabilities of the helicopter fire trainer, which expands readiness by enabling a wider range of training scenarios than the existing static aircraft fire trainer at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)