    Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services Showcases New Helicopter Fire Trainer - B-roll Package

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services demonstrates the use of their new mobile helicopter fire trainer at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise showcased the capabilities of the helicopter fire trainer, which expands readiness by enabling a wider range of training scenarios than the existing static aircraft fire trainer at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975244
    VIRIN: 250827-F-UQ930-1002
    Filename: DOD_111260289
    Length: 00:08:51
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services Showcases New Helicopter Fire Trainer - B-roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-fire exercise
    readiness
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    42nd Air Base Wing
    Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services

