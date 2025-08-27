Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard provides tips on chartering a vessel

    SAND KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Brian Knapp, U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg's Chief of Inspections, provides tips on chartering a vessel in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 18, 2025. The Coast Guard Southeast District continues to work alongside our maritime law enforcement partners to identify and halt illegal charter operations that pose a risk to the maritime public. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)

