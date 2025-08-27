Coast Guard provides tips on chartering a vessel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brian Knapp, U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg's Chief of Inspections, provides tips on chartering a vessel in Sand Key, Florida, Aug. 18, 2025. The Coast Guard Southeast District continues to work alongside our maritime law enforcement partners to identify and halt illegal charter operations that pose a risk to the maritime public. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Riley Perkofski)