Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute 34-25 (AFN VERSION)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the Quantico Marine Band assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250 perform at Faneuil Hall Marketplace during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 22, 2025. U.S. Marines with Martial Arts Instructor Course 106-25 complete their culminating event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 10:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 975231
    VIRIN: 250826-M-FR914-7016
    PIN: 342025
    Filename: DOD_111259761
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 34-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MarDiv
    Martial Arts Instructor Course
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download