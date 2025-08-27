Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe - Cavagrande Hike

    NOTO, ITALY

    06.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    CAVAGRANDE DEL CASSIBILE, Italy (June 4, 2025) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (Sigonella) leads a scenic tour and a hike to Cavagrande del Cassibile, allowing servicemembers, dependents and DoD civilians, stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella, to participate in recreational, off-duty activities. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    Location: NOTO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe - Cavagrande Hike, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    hike
    mwr
    recreation
    Italy
    Cavagrande

