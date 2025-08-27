Explore Europe - Cavagrande Hike

CAVAGRANDE DEL CASSIBILE, Italy (June 4, 2025) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (Sigonella) leads a scenic tour and a hike to Cavagrande del Cassibile, allowing servicemembers, dependents and DoD civilians, stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella, to participate in recreational, off-duty activities. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975228
|VIRIN:
|250604-N-HI500-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111259735
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NOTO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
