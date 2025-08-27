B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers practice Expert Physical Fitness Assessment

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) practice the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment for physical training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. This training prepared the Soldiers to earn the Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00)-(00:06:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run towards the camera, down a paved road.
    (00:06:00)-(00:11:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run towards the camera, down a paved road.
    (00:11:00)-(00:14:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Low angle shot of U.S. Soldiers run past the camera.
    (00:14:00)-(00:16:00) CLOSE SHOT: Low shot of U.S. Soldiers' feet run by the camera.
    (00:16:00)-(00:21:00) CLOSE SHOT: Focus shot of the SETAF-AF patch of a U.S. Soldier running.
    (00:21:00)-(00:25:00) CLOSE SHOT: A U.S. Soldier picking up sandbags.
    (00:25:00)-(00:30:00) CLOSE SHOT: U.S. Soldiers picking up sandbags.
    (00:30:00)-(00:38:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers lift sandbags onto a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV).
    (00:38:00)-(00:46:00) CLOSE SHOT: U.S. Soldiers lift sandbags onto a LMTV.
    (00:46:00)-(00:52:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers lift sandbags onto a LMTV.
    (00:52:00)-(00:57:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers lift sandbags onto a LMTV.
    (00:57:00)-(01:06:00) CLOSE SHOT: A group of U.S. Soldiers high-crawling left to right.
    (01:06:00)-(01:10:00) CLOSE SHOT: A U.S. Soldier high-crawling left to right.
    (01:10:00)-(01:14:00) CLOSE SHOT: A U.S. Soldier high-crawling left to right.
    (01:14:00)-(01:18:00) MEDIUM SHOT: A group of U.S. Soldiers running past the camera.
    (01:18:00)-(01:22:00) MEDIUM SHOT: A group of U.S. Soldiers running towards the camera.
    (01:22:00)-(01:25:00) MEDIUM SHOT: A group of U.S. Soldiers sprinting left to right.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 12:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975224
    VIRIN: 250827-A-TP553-1059
    Filename: DOD_111259646
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers practice Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, by SGT Michael Westendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    ESB
    Esprit De Corps
    StrongerTogether
    E3BEurope

