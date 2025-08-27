Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote and Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier

    AFN Naples

    250828-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 28, 2025) AFN Naples video spot showcasing emergency and non-emergency numbers used to contact emergency dispatch at U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 08:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975221
    VIRIN: 250828-N-CO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_111259620
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Emergency Dispatch Numbers Video, by PO2 Caleb Foote and PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Dispatch
    AFN
    Naples
    Italy
    U.S. Navy

