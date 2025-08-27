Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Running towards success; soldier set to represent USAREAU-AF in Army ten mile team (VERTICAL)

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Casey MacDiarmada, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear noncommissioned officer of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, gets interviewed for a soldier spotlight Aug 28, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. MacDiarmada was chosen for a soldier spotlight due to her fitness journey and her passion to serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 07:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975218
    VIRIN: 250828-A-XI817-2160
    Filename: DOD_111259472
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

