U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Casey MacDiarmada, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear noncommissioned officer of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, gets interviewed for a soldier spotlight Aug 28, 2025, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. MacDiarmada was chosen for a soldier spotlight due to her fitness journey and her passion to serve. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 07:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975218
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-XI817-2160
|Filename:
|DOD_111259472
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Running towards success; soldier set to represent USAREAU-AF in Army ten mile team (VERTICAL), by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.