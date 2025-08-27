Allied nations prepare for upcoming Jungle FTX during Super Garuda Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S., Indonesian, Singaporean and Australian Army soldiers patrol the jungle together during a field training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2025.



Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)