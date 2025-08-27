Allied nations prepare for upcoming Jungle FTX during Super Garuda Shield 25

U.S., Indonesian, Singaporean and Australian Army soldiers patrol the jungle together during a field training exercise during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2025.
Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)
