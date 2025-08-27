Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 Wet Gap Crossing B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division perform a combined wet-gap crossing training event as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield near Yeoju, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devin McReynolds)