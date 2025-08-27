U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) complete a 12-mile ruck march at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 22, 2025. This training prepared the Soldiers to earn the Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Michael Westendorf)
SHOT LIST:
(00:00:00)-(00:04:00) CLOSE SHOT: A U.S. Soldier with a rucksack runs on a paved road.
(00:04:00)-(00:07:00) LONG SHOT: Three U.S. Soldiers with rucksacks walk on a paved road.
(00:07:00)-(00:11:00) CLOSE SHOT: A low-angle close-up of a U.S. Soldier running with a rucksack.
(00:11:00)-(00:14:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run along a long, empty paved road.
(00:14:00)-(00:17:00) MEDIUM SHOT: A group of U.S. Soldiers runs along a paved road.
(00:17:00)-(00:21:00) CLOSE SHOT: A close-up of a U.S. Soldier's face as he breathes heavily while running.
(00:21:00)-(00:25:00) CLOSE SHOT: A close-up of a U.S. Soldiers' boots as they walk.
(00:25:00)-(00:28:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers rucking towards the camera
(00:28:00)-(00:31:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers with rucksacks walk in the early morning.
(00:31:00)-(00:37:00) CLOSE SHOT: A close-up of a U.S. Soldier's face and shoulders.
(00:37:00)-(00:45:00) MEDIUM SHOT: A U.S. Soldier runs along a road.
(00:45:00)-(00:50:00) MEDIUM SHOT: A U.S. Soldier runs towards the camera.
(00:50:00)-(00:54:00) LONG SHOT: A U.S. Soldier with a rucksack walks along a road.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF Soldiers conduct 12-mile ruck to prepare for Expert Soldier Badge [9:16], by SGT Michael Westendorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
