    Team Osan participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force participated in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, ROK, August 17-28, 2025. UFS25 was a training opportunity that involved honing skills essential to the “Fight Tonight” mission while enhancing the U.S.-ROK alliance and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 02:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975198
    VIRIN: 250821-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_111259166
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROKUS Alliance
    7th AF
    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base
    UFS25

