Members of the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force participated in exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 at Osan Air Base, ROK, August 17-28, 2025. UFS25 was a training opportunity that involved honing skills essential to the “Fight Tonight” mission while enhancing the U.S.-ROK alliance and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 02:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975198
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-SA893-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111259166
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan participates in Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.