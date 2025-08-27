Pacific Update: U.S. Army Conducts Blood Transfusion Training During Super Garuda Shield 2025

U.S. soldiers with the 11th Airborne Division from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, conducted blood transfusion training alongside several partner nations during Super Garuda Shield 2025, in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 02:37
|Location:
|ID
