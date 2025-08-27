Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S. Army Conducts Blood Transfusion Training During Super Garuda Shield 2025

    INDONESIA

    08.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. soldiers with the 11th Airborne Division from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, conducted blood transfusion training alongside several partner nations during Super Garuda Shield 2025, in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 25, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 02:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975197
    VIRIN: 250825-F-HI767-7526
    Filename: DOD_111259142
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ID

    MedicalReadiness
    SuperGarudaShield
    SuperGarudaShield25

