    Transfer Of Authority at Fort Bliss

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Col. Paul C. Brittain shares his vision as he assumes command of the 653rd RSG following the Transfer of Authority at Fort Bliss on Aug. 25, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 22:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975180
    VIRIN: 250825-A-PK275-4386
    Filename: DOD_111258783
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer Of Authority at Fort Bliss, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

