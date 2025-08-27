Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ulchi Freedom Shield Deployment Operations

    DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    The 11th Air Task Force was deployed to K2 Airbase, Daegu, South Korea, to participate in the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield Exercise.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 00:30
    Location: DAEGU-SI, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    UFS25

