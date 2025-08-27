USAG Japan summer internship provides college students with valuable professional experience in dynamic Army environment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thirty Japanese college students completed U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s annual summer internship program Aug. 22. The three-week program helped the students develop professional and language skills in a dynamic Army environment.

Launched in 2013, the program offers Japanese college students the opportunity for personal and professional growth while introducing them to the mission of the U.S. Army in Japan.