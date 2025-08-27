Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan summer internship provides college students with valuable professional experience in dynamic Army environment

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Thirty Japanese college students completed U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s annual summer internship program Aug. 22. The three-week program helped the students develop professional and language skills in a dynamic Army environment.
    Launched in 2013, the program offers Japanese college students the opportunity for personal and professional growth while introducing them to the mission of the U.S. Army in Japan.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975177
    VIRIN: 250828-A-MS361-5434
    Filename: DOD_111258647
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

