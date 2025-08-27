USAG Japan summer internship provides college students with valuable professional experience in dynamic Army environment

Thirty Japanese college students completed U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s annual summer internship program Aug. 22. The three-week program helped the students develop professional and language skills in a dynamic Army environment.
Launched in 2013, the program offers Japanese college students the opportunity for personal and professional growth while introducing them to the mission of the U.S. Army in Japan.
