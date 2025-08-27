Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-36 rehearses forward arming, refueling point operations for upcoming exercise

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing rehearse a forward arming and refueling point on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. MAG-36 rehearsed for exercise Resolute Dragon 25 to enhance readiness and equipment capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 02:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975172
    VIRIN: 250826-M-VH905-1001
    Filename: DOD_111258641
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-36 rehearses forward arming, refueling point operations for upcoming exercise, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW, HMH-462, MWSS-172, FARP, MAG-36, USMC

