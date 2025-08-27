U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing rehearse a forward arming and refueling point on Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. MAG-36 rehearsed for exercise Resolute Dragon 25 to enhance readiness and equipment capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 02:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975172
|VIRIN:
|250826-M-VH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111258641
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-36 rehearses forward arming, refueling point operations for upcoming exercise, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
