    3-13 FAR MLRS Live Fire

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13 FAR), 75th Field Artillery Brigade, conducted Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) live fire training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 26, 2025. 3-13 FAR, which commands two MLRS batteries, is prepared to deploy worldwide to provide suppression of enemy air defenses, counterfire, and swift tactical reaction In every known environment in support of combined joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    MLRS
    PhantomWarrior
    FiresStrong

