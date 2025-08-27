3-13 FAR MLRS Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment (3-13 FAR), 75th Field Artillery Brigade, conducted Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) live fire training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Aug. 26, 2025. 3-13 FAR, which commands two MLRS batteries, is prepared to deploy worldwide to provide suppression of enemy air defenses, counterfire, and swift tactical reaction In every known environment in support of combined joint and multinational forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)