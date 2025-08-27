Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services demonstrates the use of their new mobile helicopter fire trainer at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. Aug. 27, 2025. The exercise showcased the capabilities of the helicopter fire trainer, which expands readiness by enabling a wider range of training scenarios than the existing static aircraft fire trainer at Maxwell. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 16:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975164
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111258174
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maxwell Fire and Emergency Services Showcases New Helicopter Fire Trainer, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
