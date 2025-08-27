Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of the Air Force Information and Cyberpower Training and Education 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    B-roll package of vendors and attendees of DAFITC 2025. 4k60 for most. There are time lapses, motion lapses, and hyperlapses as well. US Air Force video by Ronny Taylor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975163
    VIRIN: 250826-F-BL084-3839
    Filename: DOD_111258093
    Length: 00:12:44
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of the Air Force Information and Cyberpower Training and Education 2025, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DAFITC
    dafitc 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download