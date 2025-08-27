JTF-DC Commander explains task force mission and security posture

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, describes the weapons posture and mission of the task force while visiting task force members at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Aug. 26, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the district. (Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes, Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling, and Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
