JTF-DC Commander explains task force mission and security posture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975159" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, describes the weapons posture and mission of the task force while visiting task force members at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Aug. 26, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the district. (Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes, Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling, and Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)