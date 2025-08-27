Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-DC Commander explains task force mission and security posture

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, describes the weapons posture and mission of the task force while visiting task force members at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Aug. 26, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the district. (Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes, Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling, and Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975159
    VIRIN: 250826-A-TA175-7781
    Filename: DOD_111258063
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-DC Commander explains task force mission and security posture, by MSG Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    dcsafe

