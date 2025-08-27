Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. First Class Nika Saunders shares experience as Women, Peace and Security focal point during Khaan Quest 2025

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Soundbite: Sgt. 1st Class Nika Saunders, Alaska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters on her experience during Mongolia's Khaan Quest 2025.

    Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise designed to promote regional peace and security. The event featured both command post and field training exercises focused on peacekeeping, disaster relief, civil unrest response, and enhancing interoperability through cross-cultural communication.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 15:41
    Category: Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    This work, Sgt. First Class Nika Saunders shares experience as Women, Peace and Security focal point during Khaan Quest 2025, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mongolia
    Khaan Quest
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security

