Soundbite: Sgt. 1st Class Nika Saunders, Alaska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters on her experience during Mongolia's Khaan Quest 2025.
Khaan Quest is an annual, multinational and multicomponent training exercise designed to promote regional peace and security. The event featured both command post and field training exercises focused on peacekeeping, disaster relief, civil unrest response, and enhancing interoperability through cross-cultural communication.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 15:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|975155
|VIRIN:
|250730-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111257880
|Length:
|00:08:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. First Class Nika Saunders shares experience as Women, Peace and Security focal point during Khaan Quest 2025, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
