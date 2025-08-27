B-Roll: McConnell maintainers swap KC-135 engine

The 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 22nd Maintenance Squadron perform a F108 engine swap on a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 11, 2025. The F108’s 22,000 pounds of thrust is essential for the ability to perform aerial refueling and gives its frame the power to take off and climb with a full fuel load. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 16:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975154
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-SC213-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111257805
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
