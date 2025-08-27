Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: McConnell maintainers swap KC-135 engine

    MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    The 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 22nd Maintenance Squadron perform a F108 engine swap on a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 11, 2025. The F108’s 22,000 pounds of thrust is essential for the ability to perform aerial refueling and gives its frame the power to take off and climb with a full fuel load. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975154
    VIRIN: 250811-F-SC213-1002
    Filename: DOD_111257805
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KANSAS, US

    engine
    22nd ARW
    22nd MXG
    maintenance
    KC-135 Stratotanker

