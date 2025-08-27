B-Roll: McConnell maintainers swap KC-135 engine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 722nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 22nd Maintenance Squadron perform a F108 engine swap on a KC-135 Stratotanker at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 11, 2025. The F108’s 22,000 pounds of thrust is essential for the ability to perform aerial refueling and gives its frame the power to take off and climb with a full fuel load. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Paula Arce)