    Buffalo District Biologists Study Macroinvertebrates

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Biologists with the regulatory branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visited multiple waterways across Erie County, New York, on August 26, 2025, to survey macroinvertebrate populations. These assessments help determine streamflow regimes and support data-driven regulatory decisions (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 15:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975146
    VIRIN: 250826-A-FB511-7203
    Filename: DOD_111257726
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Regulatory
    Regulatory Branch
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers

