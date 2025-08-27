Biologists with the regulatory branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visited multiple waterways across Erie County, New York, on August 26, 2025, to survey macroinvertebrate populations. These assessments help determine streamflow regimes and support data-driven regulatory decisions (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975146
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-FB511-7203
|Filename:
|DOD_111257726
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo District Biologists Study Macroinvertebrates, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.