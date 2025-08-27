Buffalo District Biologists Study Macroinvertebrates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975146" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Biologists with the regulatory branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visited multiple waterways across Erie County, New York, on August 26, 2025, to survey macroinvertebrate populations. These assessments help determine streamflow regimes and support data-driven regulatory decisions (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).