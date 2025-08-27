Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AH: Morning Quarters: August 27th

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant and Petty Officer 2nd Class jacob van amburg

    All Hands Magazine

    250827-N-PA815-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Aug. 27, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss the Secretary of the Navy's establishment of the new Naval Rapid Capabilities Office, and how the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division donatied advanced tools during an outreach event. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Van Amburg)

    Length: 00:01:35
