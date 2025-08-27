Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: DLE Lessons Learned, X-37B Lifts Off, Guardian Uniform Guidance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, the Department-Level Exercise series concludes after one month of readiness and interoperability training missions, the eighth X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission successfully launches to test laser communication and navigation technologies, and the Space Force publishes new instruction outlining dress and appearance standards for Guardians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975139
    VIRIN: 250827-F-UO417-1002
    Filename: DOD_111257594
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: DLE Lessons Learned, X-37B Lifts Off, Guardian Uniform Guidance, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download