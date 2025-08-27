CATM: Firearms qualification and training for Airmen

U.S. Air Force combat arms training and maintenance instructors assigned to the 436th Security Forces Squadron qualify Airmen on the M4 Carbine during the CATM course at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 7, 2025. During the course, CATM instructors review firearm safety, disassembly, firing, reassembly and proper cleaning care to ensure Airmen of all career fields are knowledgeable and prepared for varying scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
