CATM: Firearms qualification and training for Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975138" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force combat arms training and maintenance instructors assigned to the 436th Security Forces Squadron qualify Airmen on the M4 Carbine during the CATM course at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 7, 2025. During the course, CATM instructors review firearm safety, disassembly, firing, reassembly and proper cleaning care to ensure Airmen of all career fields are knowledgeable and prepared for varying scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)