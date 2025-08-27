Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATM: Firearms qualification and training for Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force combat arms training and maintenance instructors assigned to the 436th Security Forces Squadron qualify Airmen on the M4 Carbine during the CATM course at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 7, 2025. During the course, CATM instructors review firearm safety, disassembly, firing, reassembly and proper cleaning care to ensure Airmen of all career fields are knowledgeable and prepared for varying scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975138
    VIRIN: 250807-F-NO318-1940
    Filename: DOD_111257588
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATM: Firearms qualification and training for Airmen, by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CATM
    M4 Carabine
    CATM Instructor
    weapons qualfications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download