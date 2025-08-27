In this week's look around the Air Force, the Department-Level Exercise series concludes after one month of readiness and interoperability training missions, the eighth X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission successfully launches to test laser communication and navigation technologies, and the Space Force publishes new instruction outlining dress and appearance standards for Guardians.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975136
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-UO417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111257578
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: DLE Lessons Learned, X-37B Lifts Off, Guardian Uniform Guidance, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
