Air Force Historical Operations and Hurricane Katrina

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast and prompted the largest humanitarian military response in U.S. history. The Air Force mobilized active duty, Reserve, and National Guard units under Joint Task Force Katrina and flew life-saving missions to deliver aid, rescue survivors, and evacuate civilians. Department of the Air Force (DAF) Historians thoroughly documented all DAF missions to ensure that this extraordinary response is remembered, studied, and leveraged to shape future operations.