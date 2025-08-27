Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Historical Operations and Hurricane Katrina

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Raymond Barnett and Rebekah Horton

    Air University Public Affairs

    On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast and prompted the largest humanitarian military response in U.S. history. The Air Force mobilized active duty, Reserve, and National Guard units under Joint Task Force Katrina and flew life-saving missions to deliver aid, rescue survivors, and evacuate civilians. Department of the Air Force (DAF) Historians thoroughly documented all DAF missions to ensure that this extraordinary response is remembered, studied, and leveraged to shape future operations.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 14:02
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

