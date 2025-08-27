C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force, 40th Airlift Squadron, and Royal New Zealand Air Force, No. 40 Squadron, perform a training sortie above Fort Huachuca, Arizona, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, August 21, 2025. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975129
|VIRIN:
|250821-Z-YI114-6703
|Filename:
|DOD_111257428
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint International C-130 Training over Arizona, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
