    Joint International C-130 Training over Arizona

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the U.S. Air Force, 40th Airlift Squadron, and Royal New Zealand Air Force, No. 40 Squadron, perform a training sortie above Fort Huachuca, Arizona, while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course, August 21, 2025. Since 1983 the AATTC based out of St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975129
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-YI114-6703
    Filename: DOD_111257428
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint International C-130 Training over Arizona, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    22nd Air Force

