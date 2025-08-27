U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, outgoing commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, incoming commanding general of I MEF, during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975116
|VIRIN:
|250827-M-ST088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111257381
|Length:
|01:27:39
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
