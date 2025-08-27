Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, outgoing commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, incoming commanding general of I MEF, during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2025. The ceremony signifies the transfer of command and responsibility of I MEF. I MEF provides combatant commanders a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975116
    VIRIN: 250827-M-ST088-1001
    Filename: DOD_111257381
    Length: 01:27:39
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Change of Command Ceremony 2025, by Sgt Bryant Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Cederholm
    2025
    change of command
    coc
    Wortman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download