    Above the Battle, Beyond the Horizon

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is developing groundbreaking tech to extend the Navy's "eyes" beyond the horizon. This video explores their recent demonstration of stratospheric high-altitude balloons (HABs) and unmanned aircraft working in tandem for enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISRT). Learn how this innovative approach, using hydrogen fuel, can provide persistent surveillance in contested environments. Includes insights from the Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office (E2O) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment.

    For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or nrlpao@us.navy.mil. Please reference package number at top of press release.

    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:29
    TAGS

    Marine Corp
    unmanned systems
    Hydrogen Balloon
    United States Naval Research Laboratory
    HYDROGEN ENERGY
    US Navy

