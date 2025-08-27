Above the Battle, Beyond the Horizon

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is developing groundbreaking tech to extend the Navy's "eyes" beyond the horizon. This video explores their recent demonstration of stratospheric high-altitude balloons (HABs) and unmanned aircraft working in tandem for enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISRT). Learn how this innovative approach, using hydrogen fuel, can provide persistent surveillance in contested environments. Includes insights from the Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office (E2O) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment.
|08.27.2025
|08.27.2025 13:29
|Video Productions
|975111
|250827-N-XG408-7888
|DOD_111257160
|00:03:03
|US
|2
|2
