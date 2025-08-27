Above the Battle, Beyond the Horizon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is developing groundbreaking tech to extend the Navy's "eyes" beyond the horizon. This video explores their recent demonstration of stratospheric high-altitude balloons (HABs) and unmanned aircraft working in tandem for enhanced Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISRT). Learn how this innovative approach, using hydrogen fuel, can provide persistent surveillance in contested environments. Includes insights from the Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office (E2O) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment.



For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or nrlpao@us.navy.mil. Please reference package number at top of press release.