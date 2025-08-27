he Defense Cyber Crime Center’s Cyber Forensics Laboratory (CFL) showcases its advanced data recovery capabilities in this promotional video Using innovative forensic methods, CFL experts extract data from damaged, encrypted, and compromised devices—demonstrating how the lab enables the Department of Defense and its partners to preserve critical evidence, counter cyber threats, and strengthen national security.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 11:47
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|975107
|VIRIN:
|250812-O-FX149-2117
|Filename:
|DOD_111257071
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFL Data Recovery: Preserving Evidence, Protecting the Mission, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.