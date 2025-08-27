Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFL Data Recovery: Preserving Evidence, Protecting the Mission

    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    he Defense Cyber Crime Center’s Cyber Forensics Laboratory (CFL) showcases its advanced data recovery capabilities in this promotional video Using innovative forensic methods, CFL experts extract data from damaged, encrypted, and compromised devices—demonstrating how the lab enables the Department of Defense and its partners to preserve critical evidence, counter cyber threats, and strengthen national security.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 975107
    VIRIN: 250812-O-FX149-2117
    Filename: DOD_111257071
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US

