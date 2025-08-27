CFL Data Recovery: Preserving Evidence, Protecting the Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975107" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

he Defense Cyber Crime Center’s Cyber Forensics Laboratory (CFL) showcases its advanced data recovery capabilities in this promotional video Using innovative forensic methods, CFL experts extract data from damaged, encrypted, and compromised devices—demonstrating how the lab enables the Department of Defense and its partners to preserve critical evidence, counter cyber threats, and strengthen national security.