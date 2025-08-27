Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) is an electromagnetic spectrum situational awareness system that provides commanders with real-time electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) Situational Awareness to support EMS-related decision making. It integrates with EWPMT-X and supports emissions control decisions, EMI resolution, and warns operations centers of unauthorized or intentional sources of interferences to enable multidomain operations.
For more info: https://peoiews.army.mil/pm-ewc/#s2as-toggle
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975105
|VIRIN:
|250624-O-LS242-8119
|Filename:
|DOD_111257037
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, S2AS Short, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
