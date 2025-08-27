Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S2AS Short 1

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) is an electromagnetic spectrum situational awareness system that provides commanders with real-time electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) Situational Awareness to support EMS-related decision making. It integrates with EWPMT-X and supports emissions control decisions, EMI resolution, and warns operations centers of unauthorized or intentional sources of interferences to enable multidomain operations.
    For more info: https://peoiews.army.mil/pm-ewc/#s2as-toggle

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975103
    VIRIN: 250624-A-BA022-6855
    Filename: DOD_111257026
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US

    This work, S2AS Short 1, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBMDL
    PM EW&C
    Electromagnetic Spectrum
    electromagnetic spectrum dominance

