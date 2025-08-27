Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders Tour Wing Staff Agencies at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing invited the 2025-2026 honorary commanders to learn about the Wing Staff Agencies and their critical support roles in mission success during an immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, August 21.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975101
    VIRIN: 250827-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111257014
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    immersion
    honorary commanders
    WSA
    17TRW

